Slain Iraqi novelist criticized foreign meddling, militias

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, friends and relatives of Alaa Mashzoub light candles at his assassination site in Karbala, Iraq. Alaa Mashzoub, the Iraqi novelist who was gunned down this week in Karbala, was a secular civil society activist who used his bike to get around the Shiite holy city's infamous traffic and road closures. He was also an outspoken critic of foreign interferences in Iraqi affairs Iraq and political meddling by powerful militias backed by Iran. On Saturday, he was gunned down by unknown assailants who silenced him with 13 bullets as he rode his bicycle home for the last time. Anmar Khalil AP Photo