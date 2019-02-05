The Latest: Protesters burn flags after officer cleared

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2018, file frame from video, April Pipkins holds a photograph of her deceased son, Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr., during an interview in Birmingham, Ala. A police officer will not face charges for killing Bradford Jr, a man he mistook for the gunman in an Alabama mall shooting on Thanksgiving night. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, that he concluded the officer did not break the law and won’t be charged in the death. Jay Reeves, File AP Photo