Japan cancels port call by warship in South Korea amid row

FILE - This May, 2017, file photo shows Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's helicopter carrier Izumo off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo. Japan's Defense Ministry said Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 that it will not send Izumo to South Korea’s southern port of Busan, where it was scheduled to join a multilateral naval exercise beginning in April off the county’s coasts. The announcement comes as the two Asian neighbors were locked in disputes over military issues and wartime history. (Kyodo News via AP, File) AP