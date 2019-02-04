Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union

In this Feb. 1, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. The White House says Trump will call for optimism and unity in his State of the Union address, using the moment to attempt a reset after two years of bitter partisanship and deeply personal attacks. But skepticism will emanate from both sides of the aisle when Trump enters the House chamber Tuesday for the primetime address to lawmakers and the nation. Evan Vucci AP Photo