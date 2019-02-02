TSA officer jumps to his death at Orlando airport

People wait to get through security at the Orlando International Airport following a security incident on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Passengers on shuttles to gates at Florida's busiest airport had to be brought back for a second screening, bringing security checkpoints to a temporary standstill. A spokeswoman for Orlando International Airport told television station WKMG on Saturday that the passengers were returned in "an abundance of caution" after some passengers may have gotten through the checkpoints without being screened property. The Canadian Press via AP Jonathan Hayward