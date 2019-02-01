Cardi B declined Super Bowl halftime with ‘mixed feelings’

Cardi B says she received an offer to perform at the Super Bowl, but struggled with the decision to turn down the lucrative opportunity in support of ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick.
The Grammy-nominated rapper told The Associated Press on Friday that she had "mixed feelings" after she declined to take the stage at Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta. It was a hard decision, but she felt she needed to support Kaepernick because he "stood up" for minorities.
Cardi B had said she wouldn't take the Super Bowl stage until Kaepernick gets a job, but she will perform at a downtown concert Saturday.
Cardi B heard the criticism about her taking part in a Super Bowl-related event. But she believes she can perform at those events outside the game without supporting the NFL.
