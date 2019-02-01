Judge says execution can proceed without imam present

This undated file photo from the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Dominique Ray. A federal judge says the scheduled execution of Ray, a Muslim inmate, can proceed and ruled that Alabama does not need to let the inmate have an imam there. Ray is scheduled to be executed Feb. 7, 2019, for the 1995 fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Tiffany Harville. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP, File) AP