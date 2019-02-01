Pakistan protests over acquitted Christian woman fizzle out

Activists from the Pakistani religious party Sunni Threek protest the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the acquittal of Aasia Bibi, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. A radical Islamic party has asked its followers to hold nationwide protests Friday against the Supreme Court's recent decision of acquitting Bibi, a Christian woman, who spent eight precious years of her life on death row after being convicted in a controversial blasphemy case. Banner reads, "Muslims are disappointed." K.M. Chaudhry AP Photo