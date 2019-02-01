Prosecutors OK ex-Ivory Coast leader’s conditional release

In this Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016 image, former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo waits for the start of his trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court are listening to legal arguments Friday Feb. 1, 2019, on whether to immediately release former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo and former Youth Minister Charles Ble Goude following their acquittal last month on charges of involvement in deadly violence that erupted following their country's disputed 2010 presidential election. Peter Dejong, Pool AP Photo