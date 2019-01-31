Steely huntsman at helm of embattled US Embassy in Caracas

In this 2017 photo obtained by the Associated Press, James Story and his son pose for a portrait as they dove hunt in an unknown location in Argentina. In the normally genteel world of high diplomacy, the top U.S. envoy to Venezuela cuts an unusual figure. Born in a small South Carolina town, James Story is an avid hunter and proud collector of memorabilia featuring iconic revolutionaries like Vladimir Lenin and Ernesto “Che” Guevara. (AP) AP