AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Trump, Pelosi remain far apart on the border wall issue
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has declared that there'll be no "wall money" in any compromise border security deal as she and President Donald Trump signaled that congressional negotiators may never satisfy his demands for his cherished Southwest border proposal.
Trump, who in recent weeks has expressed indifference to whether the term "wall" or something else is used, clung with renewed tenacity to the word that became his campaign mantra, declaring, "A wall is a wall." Yet in a series of tweets and statements, he issued conflicting messages about what he'd need to declare victory and suggested that merely repairing existing structures along the boundary could be a major component of a triumph.
Amid signs that Trump's leverage in Congress is atrophying, he seemed to aim one tweet at his conservative followers. He wrote that Democrats "are not going to give money to build the DESPERATELY needed WALL. I've got you covered. Wall is already being built, I don't expect much help!"
Pelosi, D-Calif., left the door open for an accord that could finance some barriers, citing what she said was already existing "Normandy fencing" that blocks vehicles.
"If the president wants to call that a wall, he can call that a wall," she told reporters Thursday. She added: "Is there a place for enhanced fencing? Normandy fencing would work."
US poised to announce withdrawal from nuclear arms treaty
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is poised to announce Friday that it is withdrawing from a treaty that has been a centerpiece of superpower arms control since the Cold War and whose demise some analysts worry could fuel a new arms race.
An American withdrawal, which has been expected for months, would follow years of unresolved dispute over Russian compliance with the pact, known as the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces, or INF, treaty. It was the first arms control measure to ban an entire class of weapons: ground-launched cruise missiles with a range between 500 kilometers (310 miles) and 5,500 kilometers (3,400 miles). Russia denies that it has been in violation.
U.S. officials also have expressed worry that China, which is not party to the 1987 treaty, is gaining a significant military advantage in Asia by deploying large numbers of missiles with ranges beyond the treaty's limit. Leaving the INF treaty would allow the Trump administration to counter the Chinese, but it's unclear how it would do that.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in early December that Washington would give Moscow 60 days to return to compliance before it gave formal notice of withdrawal, with actual withdrawal taking place six months later. The 60-day deadline expires on Saturday, and the administration is expected to say as early as Friday that efforts to work out a compliance deal have failed and that it would suspend its compliance with the treaty's terms.
The State Department said Pompeo would make a public statement on Friday morning, but it did not mention the topic.
Venezuela opposition leader to police: Leave my family alone
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Venezuelan opposition leader challenging Nicolas Maduro's claim to the presidency warned officers from a feared state security unit Thursday to stay away from his family after he accused them of showing up at his apartment in a tense brush with the very force he is trying to persuade to switch allegiance and back him.
A visibly flustered but determined Juan Guaido told a crowd gathered at a university that members of a special police unit known for its brutal tactics had gone to his high-rise apartment in a middle-class neighborhood of Caracas while his 20-month-old daughter was inside.
"I hold you responsible for anything that might happen to my baby," the 35-year-old lawmaker said as his wife stood beside him.
He rushed home and emerged an hour later holding his smiling daughter, named for Francisco de Miranda, a Venezuelan patriot who paved the way for Venezuela's independence, and described how four agents from the police's Special Action Force had arrived at the building and asked security guards stationed there for his wife.
"Children are sacred," he admonished the agents as a crowd of supporters applauded. "Wives are sacred. So don't cross that red line."
Midwest awaits spring-like thaw just days after bitter cold
CHICAGO (AP) — The bitter cold that gripped the Midwest forced commuters to bundle up like polar explorers. By early next week, many of those same people might get by with a light jacket.
Just days after the arctic conditions, forecasts say, the region will seemingly swing into another season, with temperatures climbing by as much as 80 degrees. Experts say the rapid thaw is unprecedented, and it could create problems of its own — bursting pipes, flooding rivers and crumbling roads.
"I don't think there's ever been a case where we've seen (such a big) shift in temperatures" in the winter, said Jeff Masters, meteorology director of the Weather Underground firm. "Past record-cold waves have not dissipated this quickly. ... Here we are going right into spring-like temperatures."
Although many places remained painfully cold Thursday, the deep freeze eased somewhat, and the system marched east. Frigid weather descended on an area spanning from Buffalo to Brooklyn.
In western New York, a storm that dumped up to 20 inches of snow (51 centimeters) gave way to subzero temperatures and face-stinging wind chills. In New York City, about 200 firefighters battling a blaze in a commercial building took turns getting warm on buses. The number of deaths that could be blamed on the cold climbed to at least 15.
Women will surround Trump at State of the Union address
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pelosi behind and above. Female immigrants, gazing down from the balcony. A black woman who ran a close race for governor of Georgia, rebutting.
When President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address under divided government on Tuesday, he'll be surrounded by these and other living reminders of the 2018 elections that delivered Democrats the House majority and a record number of women to Congress.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will sit just over his shoulder on the dais, on-camera, looking out at the assembled lawmakers, Cabinet members, Supreme Court justices and diplomats. Seated in front of Trump will be a record number of women House members, most Democrats and some dressed in easy-to-spot white. And in the gallery overhead? Two former employees of Trump's New Jersey golf club, women and immigrants, who have spoken out about its hiring practices.
Afterward, Stacey Abrams will become the first black woman to deliver the Democratic rebuttal.
"I hope she does a good job. I respect her," Trump said Thursday of Abrams, who narrowly lost the race for Georgia governor to the president's ally, Brian Kemp. The president pledged to deliver a speech rooted in a theme of "unity," even as he renewed his demand for a border wall as a condition of keeping the government open past Feb. 15. Before he spoke in the Oval Office Thursday, Pelosi again rebuffed the demand and belittled him on national security matters.
Stone heads to court; Mueller cites potential evidence trove
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone is due back in court Friday in the special counsel's Russia investigation as prosecutors say they have recovered "voluminous and complex" potential evidence in the case, including financial records, emails and computer hard drives.
Stone faces a status conference in federal court in Washington just three days after he pleaded not guilty to felony charges of witness tampering, obstruction and false statements.
The appearance is likely to be perfunctory, though prosecutors may seek an order that would prevent Stone — who held a news conference Thursday where he proclaimed his innocence — from discussing the case against him. The judge overseeing Stone's prosecution, Amy Berman Jackson, also presides over special counsel Robert Mueller's case against former Trump campaign chairman and issued a similar gag order in that matter after a lawyer for Manafort addressed reporters after his first court appearance.
"Obviously I would adhere to any ruling of the court if they should do that. On the other hand, I would also have the right, as I understand it, to appeal," Stone told reporters. He said he would have made a statement to reporters outside court after his arraignment Tuesday but "that was obviously physically impossible given the pushing, the shoving, the shouting, the spitting."
Stone has been outspoken since his indictment last week, repeatedly asserting his innocence and criticizing Mueller's team for having him arrested before dawn. He made the rounds on television last weekend and held a news conference at a Washington hotel on Thursday where he said he was prepared to tell the truth Mueller but that he had no derogatory information about Trump, his longtime friend.
Ayatollah Khomeini's family mostly absent from Iran politics
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — His image is on bank notes and in textbooks in Iran, often as a black-and-white embodiment of the 1979 Islamic Revolution that swept aside the country's shah and forever changed the nation.
But unlike other countries ruled by family dynasties, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's children and grandchildren have never fully entered politics.
Part of the reason lies with Khomeini's own commandments after becoming Iran's first supreme leader. The rest likely comes from suspicion in the very system Khomeini set up, even though his name still carries weight today.
"I wish I was living during the Khomeini era," said Mahboobeh Ramazani, 27, who recently visited the mosque attached to the ayatollah's residence, now a tourist attraction in northern Tehran. "He is still my favorite, since he never sought anything for himself and his family members."
The memory of Khomeini, who died in 1989 at the age of 86, literally looms large over Tehran today. His golden-domed mausoleum in southern Tehran is one of the first things people see driving into the city from the airport named for him.
AP Explains: Why Congo's Ebola outbreak still going strong
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo, the second deadliest in history, marks six months on Friday and is moving toward the major border city of Goma, a development that would greatly complicate any hope of stopping the virus' spread in the unstable region.
This may be the most challenging Ebola outbreak ever. Health workers face the threat of attack from rebel groups and resistance from frightened communities. A highly mobile population produced two scares in the past week alone: The discovery of an infected, wide-ranging young trader led to vaccinations in a new, third province near the South Sudan border. And two contacts of Ebola victims slipped away and were found in the capital of neighboring Uganda — free of the virus.
And yet this outbreak has seen a number of advances, including the widespread use of an experimental Ebola vaccine and a clinical trial of experimental treatments. Health workers say conditions have improved from the devastating West Africa outbreak a few years ago, when some patients were housed by the dozens in sweltering tents and used buckets for toilets.
___
'Empire' actor's family calls for justice in Chicago attack
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett's family said Thursday that the attack on the black and gay "Empire" actor in downtown Chicago this week was a "hate crime" and they pushed back against any suggestion that he was anything but honest with the police.
Smollett, who plays the gay character Jamal Lyon on the hit Fox television show, hasn't spoken publicly about the early Tuesday attack, though his representative said Wednesday that Smollett was recovering at home. Smollett's family issued a statement through a spokesman Thursday saying they believe he was the victim of an unprovoked "racial and homophobic hate crime" and that he has been forthright with the police, who are still searching for surveillance video of the attack.
"Jussie has told the police everything from the very beginning. His story has never changed, and we are hopeful they will find these men and bring them to justice," the family said.
They thanked the public "for their prayers" and said the family is "so grateful that God saw him through this cowardly attack alive."
"We want people to understand these targeted hate crimes are happening to our sisters, brothers and our gender non-conforming siblings, many who reside within the intersection of multiple identities, on a monthly, weekly, and sometimes even daily basis all across our country," the family said. "Oftentimes ending fatally, these are inhumane acts of domestic terrorism and they should be treated as such."
Woman enslaved by Japan's military mourned near protest site
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The funeral procession of a woman sexually enslaved by Japanese soldiers as a girl during WWII concluded Friday near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, where Kim Bok-dong had protested for decades against what she called Japanese failure to come to terms with its wartime brutality.
Hundreds of mourners, many dressed in black and holding paper cutouts of yellow butterflies that the 92-year-old had adopted as a symbol, crowded around a bronze statue of a girl representing the thousands of Asian women experts say the Japanese military forced into front-line brothels as it pursued colonial ambitions.
The memorial, which mixed grief with simmering anger toward Tokyo, was the culmination of an hours-long march that wrapped up a five-day commemoration of Kim, who had regularly led rallies at the site to demand that Japan more fully acknowledge the suffering of the so-called "comfort women," the euphemism given to the women and girls enslaved by the Japanese and a term embraced by some of the dwindling number of victims over "sex slave."
Japanese leaders have previously offered apologies or expressions of remorse, but many of the women and their supporters want reparations from Tokyo and a fuller apology. Of the 239 Korean women who have come forward as victims, only 23 are still alive.
Kim, who died Monday and had been suffering from cancer, had been a beloved leader of the protest movement, often sitting beside the bronze statue at weekly rallies that have been held since 1992 on a strip of sidewalk across from the site of the embassy.
