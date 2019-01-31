Catholic leaders in Texas name 286 accused of abusing minors

In this Nov. 13, 2017, file photo, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, speaks at a news conference during the USCCB's annual fall meeting in Baltimore. Catholic leaders in Texas on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, identified 286 priests and others accused of sexually abusing children, a number that represents one of the largest collections of names to be released since an explosive grand jury report last year in Pennsylvania. Patrick Semansky AP Photo