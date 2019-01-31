Stacey Abrams to take to Georgia airwaves during Super Bowl

FILE - In this May 20, 2018, file photo, then-Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participates in a debate in Atlanta. Abrams is an unusual and historic choice to deliver the opposition response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union, but Democratic leaders are signaling their emphasis on black women and on changing states like Georgia. Abrams will be the first black woman to deliver an opposition response. John Amis, File AP Photo