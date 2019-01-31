King Tut tomb restored to prevent damage from visitors

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015, file photo, tourists look at the tomb of Egypt's famed boy pharaoh Tutankhamun, displayed in a glass case in the Valley of the Kings, located on the west bank of the Nile River in Luxor, Egypt. The tomb has undergone restoration to help minimize damage by tourists. The work, done by the Getty Conservation Institute after years of research and officially presented Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, aims to minimize scratches, dust damage and microbiological growth from breath and humidity brought in by tourists. Amr Nabil, File AP Photo