The Latest: Marvel’s Lee gets superhero worship at memorial

FILE - In this June 28, 2017 file photo, Stan Lee arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at the TCL Chinese Theatre. For comics lovers, Lee was as much a superhero as the characters he helped create. Those fans, along with Lee's friends and colleagues, will get to pay their final respects at a Hollywood memorial Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, for the Marvel Comics mastermind who helped bring the world Spider-Man, Black Panther and The Incredible Hulk. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision