Report blasts Michigan State’s handling of sex cases

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. A U.S. Education report is blasting Michigan State University’s handling of sexual assaults related to the investigation of now-imprisoned sports doctor Nassar and other campus crime. The Lansing State Journal reports Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, that Education officials have been looking into the East Lansing school’s compliance with the Clery Act which requires notifying the campus community about crimes in a timely manner. The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File Cory Morse