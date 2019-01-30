Ball gowns galore: London’s V&A Museum stages new Dior show

A Christian Dior design by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, Haute couture Spring/Summer 2017, silk and feathers, on display during a press preview of the largest exhibition in the United Kingdom of the Paris based fashion House of Dior at the V&A Museum in London, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Billed as the largest and most comprehensive exhibition ever staged in Britain on the revered fashion house, the exhibition traces the impact of Dior over seven decades and showcases dozens of spectacular couture gowns. Alastair Grant AP Photo