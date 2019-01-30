Ball gowns galore: London’s V&A Museum stages new Dior show

After the smashing success of its Alexander McQueen show, London's V&A Museum is looking to draw big crowds with another major fashion exhibition — this time focusing on Christian Dior.
Billed as the largest and most comprehensive museum display ever staged in Britain on the revered French fashion house, the V&A exhibit opening Saturday traces the influence of Dior over seven decades and showcases dozens of spectacular couture gowns.
First to greet visitors is a 1947 suit highlighting the designer's "New Look" — an exaggerated hourglass silhouette that immediately made its mark in fashion.
The exhibition is based on a 2017 Dior show in Paris, but it's expanded with a section on Dior in Britain. Among the highlights: a voluminous gown worn by Princess Margaret for her 21st birthday celebrations in 1951.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments