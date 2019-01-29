AP Interview: Syrian Kurds say US seeking deal with Turkey

FILE - In this July 25, 2017 file photo, Ilham Ahmed, the co-president of the Syrian Democratic Council, the political wing of the Kurdish-led forces backed by the US in Raqqa, gives an interview to The Associated Press, in Kobani, north Syria. Ahmed, in Washington on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, said the United States is seeking to broker an agreement between her group and Turkey over how to manage northeastern Syria once American troops withdraw. Ahmed was in Washington to lobby for a negotiated U.S. troop withdrawal that would secure her forces' continued presence. Hussein Malla, File AP Photo