AP PHOTOS: Buffaloes love hot springs in eastern Turkey

In this Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 photo, water buffaloes bathe in a hot spring near the village of Budakli, in the mountainous Bitlis province of southeastern Turkey. Residents of the village with some 60 homes walk hundreds of buffaloes up snow-covered roads to the geothermal springs in the winter. Villagers say the hot springs heal buffaloes' wounds, alleviate discomfort in their breasts and make quality milk. The village's main source of income is cheese, butter and milk from the buffaloes. Emrah Gurel AP Photo