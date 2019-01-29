10 Things to Know for Today

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2010 file photo, Aasia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman, listens to officials at a prison in Sheikhupura near Lahore, Pakistan. Pakistan's top court on Tuesday upheld its acquittal of Bibi, who had been sentenced to death for blasphemy, clearing the last legal hurdle and freeing her to leave the country in a move that dealt a blow to radical Islamists who had demanded her execution. (AP Photo, File) AP