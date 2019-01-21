Burkina Faso names new government amid extremist threats

Burkina Faso's president has nominated a new prime minister after a mass resignation last week.
President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Saturday appointed Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire as the West African nation's new premier in a decree read on Burkina Faso National Television.
Dabire was a health minister under former President Blaise Compaore's government, and later represented Burkina Faso at the West African Economic and Monetary Union. A new government will also be named.
Dabire is replacing Paul Kaba Tieba, who resigned along with his government on Friday.
No reason was given for the resignations, but the government faces a growing extremist threat with increased attacks.
The body of a Canadian national kidnapped by jihadis was found last week. Another Canadian and an Italian have been missing since mid-December.
