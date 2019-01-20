Nation & World

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Glass’ is No. 1 with $40.6M debut

The Associated Press

January 20, 2019 10:36 AM

Universal Pictures via AP Jessica Kourkounis
Universal Pictures via AP Jessica Kourkounis
NEW YORK

M. Night Shyamalan's "Glass" didn't live up to expectations but it still easily dominated the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend at the box office, debuting with an estimated $40.6 million in ticket sales.

Universal Pictures is estimating that "Glass" will make about $47 million over the four-day holiday weekend. Industry forecasts predicted a four-day gross as high as $70 million, but poor reviews took some of the momentum away from "Glass."

Shyamalan's film registered a 35 percent "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences also gave it a mediocre B Cinema Score.

Kevin Hart's "The Upside" held especially well in its second weekend, sliding only 23 percent with $15.7 million.

The weekend's biggest surprise was Japanese anime "Dragon Ball Super: Broly," which earned about $10 million on the weekend.

  Comments  