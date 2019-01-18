Drilling machines help frantic search of trapped Spanish boy

Heavy machinery has been brought in by rescuers in southern Spain who plan to drill vertical tunnels next to a deep borehole to reach a 2-year-old boy trapped there for five days.
"The terrain's geology is complicated, and that's slowing down the works," said Angel Garcia, the leading engineer coordinating the search-and-rescue operation, on Friday.
Spaniards are holding their breath with every setback in the against-the-clock race to reach Julen Rosello, who fell into the 110-meter (360-foot) deep waterhole on Sunday.
Unable to go down the narrow shaft, rescuers used machinery first but found a blockage some two thirds of the way down and are now trying to drill alternative tunnels to reach the boy.
Authorities say there are hopes Julen could still be alive if there is enough oxygen under the obstruction.
