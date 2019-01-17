The Latest: UN: Yemen monitor safe after reported shooting

The Latest on developments in Yemen (all times local):
5:25 p.m.
The U.N. spokesman says the head of the U.N. mission charged with monitoring a cease-fire and the withdrawal of rival forces from Yemen's key port of Hodeida and his team are safe following a reported shooting incident.
Stephane Dujarric said the United Nations is seeking details of Thursday's incident involving retired Dutch Maj. Gen. Patrick Cammaert and his staff.
Reports said it took place while Cammaert was in a vehicle heading to a meeting in Hodeida.
Cammaert has been in Hodeida since late December trying to get the government and Houthi Shiite rebels to strengthen a cease-fire agreed to in Stockholm on Dec. 13 and agree to arrangements for the deployment of their forces.
___
12:05 p.m.
Representatives of Yemen's warring sides are meeting for a second day in the Jordanian capital for talks on implementing a prisoner exchange agreed to in Sweden last month.
The office of U.N. envoy Martin Griffiths has described the two-day meeting between the Houthi rebels and the internationally recognized government as a "technical one." The International Committee of the Red Cross is also attending, and a closing statement is expected later on Thursday.
Yemen plunged into civil war in 2014, when the rebels captured the country's capital, Sanaa. A Saudi-led coalition intervened a year later, fighting alongside government troops.
In Sweden in December, the two sides agreed to confidence-building measures, including an exchange of thousands of prisoners. But the implementation of that deal has been slow and marred by violence.
