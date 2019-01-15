Nation & World

France’s Macron launches ‘grand debate’ following protests

The Associated Press

January 15, 2019 02:29 AM

Pool Photo via AP, File Benoit Tessier
PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron is formally launching a "grand debate" to try to appease the yellow vest movement following weeks of anti-government protests.

Macron heads Tuesday to Grand Bourgtheroulde, a small town in Normandy, where he is to meet about 600 mayors and local officials.

Some groups of yellow vest protesters have called for demonstrations in the town during the visit.

Authorities have issued a ban on traffic in the area and access is restricted to residents and local workers only. There will also be a high security presence.

