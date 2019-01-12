AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Shutdown becomes longest federal closure in US history
WASHINGTON (AP) — The partial government shutdown became the longest closure in U.S. history when the clock ticked past midnight into early Saturday as President Donald Trump and nervous Republicans scrambled to find a way out of the mess.
A solution couldn't come soon enough for federal workers who got pay statements Friday but no pay.
The House and Senate voted to give federal workers back pay whenever the federal government reopens and then left town for the weekend, leaving the shutdown on track to become one for the record books once the clock struck midnight and the closure entered its 22nd day. And while Trump privately considered one dramatic escape route — declaring a national emergency to build the wall without a new stream of cash from Congress — members of his own party were fiercely debating that idea, and the president urged Congress to come up with another solution.
"What we're not looking to do right now is national emergency," Trump said. He insisted that he had the authority to do that, adding that he's "not going to do it so fast" because he'd still prefer to work a deal with Congress.
About 800,000 workers missed paychecks Friday, many receiving blank pay statements. Some posted photos of their empty earnings statements on social media as a rallying cry to end the shutdown, a jarring image that many in the White House feared could turn more voters against the president as he holds out for billions in new wall funding.
___
As shutdown drags, Trump administration seeks to soften blow
WASHINGTON (AP) — The government shutdown is wreaking havoc on many Americans: Hundreds of thousands of federal employees don't know when they'll see their next paycheck, and low-income people who rely on the federal safety net worry about whether they'll make ends meet should the stalemate in Washington carry on another month.
But if you're a sportsman looking to hunt game, a gas company planning to drill offshore or a taxpayer awaiting your refund, you're in luck: This shutdown won't affect your plans.
All administrations get some leeway to choose which services to freeze and which to maintain when a budget standoff in Washington forces some agencies to shutter. But in the selective reopening of offices, experts say they see a willingness to cut corners, scrap prior plans and wade into legally dubious territory to mitigate the pain. Some noted the choices seem targeted at shielding the Republican-leaning voters whom Trump and his party need to stick with them.
The cumulative effect is a government shutdown — now officially the longest in U.S. history — that some Americans may find financially destabilizing and others may hardly notice.
Russell T. Vought, deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, said the overarching message from Trump has been "to make this shutdown as painless as possible, consistent with the law."
___
GOP rejected Obama's executive reach, but accepts Trump's
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama stunned Republicans when he bypassed Congress and — relying on what he called his pen and his phone — used executive powers to enact his agenda, including protecting millions of young immigrants from deportation.
Now, with President Donald Trump proposing an even more dramatic end-run around Congress to build his promised border wall with Mexico, many Republicans are uneasily cheering him on.
The potential use of a national emergency declaration by Trump for the border wall shows the extent to which the party is willing to yield on treasured values — in this case, the constitutional separation of powers — to steer clear of confronting the White House and give the president what he wants.
It's a different accommodation from just a few years ago. Then Republicans often called out Obama as overstepping his authority in using executive actions when Congress failed to act on White House priorities. They complained about Obama as "king," ''emperor" or "tyrant."
Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., a leader of the House Freedom Caucus, said most conservatives would go along with Trump's decision to declare a national emergency as "the last tool in the tool box" for building the wall.
___
With Trump's nominee in limbo, envoy post in UAE stays empty
WASHINGTON (AP) — When Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Friday, no U.S. ambassador was there to welcome him.
The post has been vacant for nine months. The Republican donor President Donald Trump chose for the job, John Rakolta Jr., hasn't been approved by the Senate.
Trump has frequently accused Senate Democrats of using the chamber's complex web of rules to sabotage his nominees. But Rakolta's selection illustrates the challenges of filling a high-level government position with a candidate from the corporate world who has no prior diplomatic experience.
Rakolta, a construction company CEO, contributed $250,000 to Trump's inaugural committee. His wife and children donated tens of thousands of dollars more to Trump's campaign as well as to other GOP causes. Rakolta is related by marriage to Ronna Romney McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee. Rakolta's wife is McDaniel's aunt.
His nomination moved so slowly in the Senate that it was sent back to the White House earlier this month — one of more than 270 of the president's picks returned because they weren't acted on before the end of that session of Congress. It's not unusual for a White House to re-nominate many of the same people, but the Trump administration hasn't said yet whether it would re-submit Rakolta's name.
___
After Wisconsin girl's safe return, question is: Why?
BARRON, Wis. (AP) — A 21-year-old man killed a Wisconsin couple in a scheme to kidnap their teenage daughter, then held the girl captive for nearly three months before she managed to escape and reach safety as he drove around looking for her, authorities said.
Jayme Closs, 13, was skinny, disheveled and wearing shoes too big for her when she approached a stranger and pleaded for help Thursday in the small, isolated north woods town of Gordon, where police said she was being held by Jake Thomas Patterson.
Within minutes, Patterson was pulled over and jailed on kidnapping and homicide charges for what authorities said was his meticulously planned shotgun attack at the girl's home in October.
The news that Jayme was safe set off joy and relief 60 miles (96 kilometers) away in her hometown of Barron, population 3,300, ending an all-out search that gripped the state, with many people fearing the worst the longer she was missing.
"My legs started to shake. It was awesome. The stress, the relief — it was awesome," Barron County Sheriff Fitzgerald said, describing the moment he learned Jayme had been found.
___
In Sudan, no one is clear on what happens after al-Bashir
CAIRO (AP) — As violent anti-government protests enter their fourth week, Sudan appears headed toward political paralysis, with drawn-out unrest across much of the country and a fractured opposition without a clear idea of what to do if their wish to see the country's leader of 29 years go comes true.
Even for a country that looks unwieldy when its's not tearing itself apart, President Omar al-Bashir's years at the helm have turned Sudan into a cautionary tale — from genocide and bloody rebellions to ethnic cleansing, starvation and rampant corruption.
But Sudan has been hard to rule way before al-Bashir seized power in a 1989 military coup. Protest leaders say a whole new start is needed if the country is to stand any chance of progressing.
"There may be very few people out there who still support this regime, the way it governed or its use of an Islamic narrative," said Othman Mirghani, a prominent Sudanese analyst. "The conclusion reached by the people is that this regime must be brought down and the search start for a modern Sudanese state based on contemporary values."
Here is a look at where things stand after more than three weeks of protests, which claimed at least 40 lives.
___
Bare-handed surgeries as Zimbabwe's health system collapses
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A doctors' strike in Zimbabwe has crippled a health system that was already in intensive care from neglect. It mirrors the state of affairs in a country that was full of promise a year ago with the departure of longtime leader Robert Mugabe but now faces economic collapse.
Doctors describe grim conditions: Bare-handed surgeries. Plastic bread bags used to collect patients' urine. Broken-down machines. Zimbabwe's health sector, once considered one of the best in Africa, is on its knees.
"It's so sad. The hospitals are empty, the patients are being turned away to die somewhere else," said Prince Butau, treasurer of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association, which represents about 1,000 doctors who anchor government hospitals.
A new president's promises of change have turned out to be empty.
"Affordable quality health care guaranteed," read campaign billboards for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former Mugabe protege, ahead of the July 2018 election. Six months after he narrowly won the disputed vote, Zimbabwe's health sector has widespread shortages of basic medicines such as painkillers and contraceptives.
___
In Nevada, Inslee tries to pull 2020 spotlight away from DC
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Democratic presidential sweepstakes might seem like a tale of Joe Biden and the Seven Senators, but there are plenty of governors and mayors looking for a chance to steal the spotlight from the former vice president and other headliners.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is headed to the early caucus state of Nevada on Saturday and will soon travel to the first primary state of New Hampshire as he mulls a White House bid. Terry McAuliffe, the former Virginia governor and longtime Democratic power player, is showing up on cable news and writing newspaper op-eds. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock are busy with day jobs but recently finished an ambitious round of midterm campaigning. Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper left office this month, and he spent part of the fall on the road.
Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg says he'd fund his own race if he runs, and even Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is making noise.
Each person is making moves that could result in a presidential campaign. But in the early days of a Democratic primary, the question is whether someone without a Washington resume can win a contest that's so far dominated by Biden, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke and several nationally known senators, including Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Cory Booker of New Jersey. Other senators who might join the race include Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. And that number of senators may grow.
"Being an outsider governor or an outsider mayor is a good place to run from to cast yourself as somebody with executive experience and leadership at a time when people don't trust a dysfunctional Congress," said Dave Hamrick, who managed then-Gov. Martin O'Malley of Maryland's unsuccessful bid in 2016.
___
Saudi woman fleeing alleged abuse expected in Canada
TORONTO (AP) — An 18-year-old Saudi runaway who said she was abused and feared death if deported back home was expected to arrive Saturday in Canada, which has granted her asylum.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would accept Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun as a refugee, capping a dramatic week that saw her flee her family while visiting Kuwait and before flying to Bangkok, where she barricaded herself in an airport hotel to avoid deportation. The case grabbed global attention after she mounted a social media campaign for asylum.
It highlighted the cause of women's rights in Saudi Arabia, where several women fleeing abuse by their families were caught trying to seek asylum abroad in recent years and returned home. Human rights activists say many similar cases go unreported.
"Canada has been unequivocal," Trudeau said. "We will always stand up for human rights and women's rights around the world."
Alqunun is flying to Toronto via Seoul, South Korea, according to Thai immigration Police Chief Surachate Hakparn. Alqunun tweeted two pictures from her plane seat — one with what appears to be a glass of wine and her passport and another holding her passport while on the plane with the hastag "I did it" and the emojis showing plane, hearts and wine glass.
___
Chiefs aim to rewrite playoff history vs nemesis Colts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Given the postseason history involving Indianapolis and Kansas City over the years, Andrew Luck and the Colts have every reason to feel confident heading to Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.
The Chiefs have every reason to believe they're due.
Four times the teams have met in the playoffs, twice in the wild-card round and twice with a spot in the AFC title game on the line. Each time the Colts emerged victorious. All but one were down-to-the-wire nail-biters, one a record-setting shootout and another a defensive slugfest, and each left Colts fans feeling euphoric and Chiefs fans feeling cursed.
Asked whether he understood the magnitude of the next installment in the one-sided series, Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller replied quite simply: "Oh yeah."
"Especially what they've been going through over the years and things like that," he said. "We definitely see how fans feel, what they're expecting and stuff like that."
