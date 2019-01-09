‘Green Book’ director: ‘I was an idiot’ for genital-flashing

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 file photo, Peter Farrelly arrives at the 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, Calif. Green Book" director Farrelly says he's deeply sorry and embarrassed after film website The Cut found an old story where colleagues said Farrelly liked to flash his genitals as a joke. The Cut on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, published excerpts of a 1998 Newsweek story saying Farrelly liked to use ruses to get people to look at his penis. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision