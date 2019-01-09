Australians hold topless protest in support of Saudi runaway

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019, file photo released by the Immigration Bureau, Saudi woman Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun, foreground, walks by Chief of Immigration Police Maj. Gen. Surachate Hakparn, right, before leaving the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand. Australia says it is considering granting the Saudi who fled from her family refugee resettlement based on referral by the U.N. (Immigration police via AP, File)