EU Medicines Agency starts shift to Amsterdam before Brexit

In a sign of the looming Brexit, Italy's Guido Rasi, director of the European Medicines Agency holds a pair of wooden shoes he was presented by Dutch Health Minster Bruno Bruins during the official opening of the agency's temporary headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. The London-based agency is moving to the Dutch capital after Brexit and is scheduled to move to the permanent location at Zuidas, Amsterdam's business district, later this year. Peter Dejong AP Photo