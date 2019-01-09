Venue change sought for teen in fatal Texas school shooting

FILE - This file photo provided by the Galveston County Jail in Galveston, Texas, hows Dimitrios Pagourtzis. A change of venue is being sought for Pagourtzis, who is charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of 10 people at a Texas high school on May 10, 2018. Attorneys for Pagourtzis filed a motion Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Galveston County District Court saying media coverage prejudice within the community prevents Pagourtzis from receiving a fair trial. (Galveston County Jail via AP, File) AP