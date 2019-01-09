Bosnian Serbs celebrate day that kicked off devastating war

Members of the police forces of the Republic of Srpska, an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, during a parade marking the 27th anniversary of the Republic of Srpska, in the Bosnian town of Banja Luka, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, celebrating a controversial holiday despite strong opposition from other ethnic groups in Bosnia who view it as discriminatory. The Jan. 9 holiday marks the date in 1992 when Bosnian Serbs declared the creation of their own state in Bosnia, igniting the country's devastating four-year war that killed over 100,000 people and left millions homeless. Amel Emric AP Photo