Pakistan completes trial of alleged Czech drug smuggler

Pakistani police officers escort Tereza Hluskova, a Czech citizen, to a court in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. The court has completed the trial of Hluskova arrested last year on charges of attempting to smuggle heroin from Pakistan to Abu Dhabi. During Tuesday’s brief court hearing, 21-year-old Hluskova pleaded innocent and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Since her arrest in 2018, she has told investigators that she came to Pakistan to work as a model but that someone put narcotics into her luggage. K.M. Chaudary AP Photo