Venezuela Supreme Court judge flees to US to protest Maduro

A Venezuelan Supreme Court justice who has been a longtime government loyalist has fled to the U.S., saying he's protesting President Nicolas Maduro's plans for a second term.
Christian Zerpa told Miami-based broadcaster EVTV that Venezuela's high court has become an appendage of Maduro's inner circle since he and a group of ruling party members were appointed to the bench in 2015.
He said Sunday that he decided to break with Maduro because he didn't want to play a role legitimizing his rule when the Supreme Court swears him in for a second term this week.
Supreme Court chief justice Maikel Moreno said Sunday that Zerpa fled to escape allegations of sexual harassment.
Zerpa is among top Venezuelan officials who have been sanctioned by Canada.
