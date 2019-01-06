Arizona woman sent 159K texts to man she met on dating site

A Phoenix woman accused of stalking a man met on a dating site and sending him more than 65,000 text messages apparently sent more than twice that many.
The Arizona Republic reported that Jacqueline Ades sent a man more than 159,000 text messages — some of which were threatening — over the course of nearly 10 months.
The newspaper said the information was obtained in police documents via a public records request.
Police say Ades began threatening the man after Paradise Valley officers escorted her off his property in July 2017. One text read: "I'd make sushi outta ur kidneys n chopsticks outta ur hand bones."
Ades has pleaded not guilty to charges of stalking and criminal trespassing. Her trial is scheduled to begin next month.
