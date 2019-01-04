The Latest: Alaska Supreme Court upholds recount result

Democrat Kathryn Dodge of Fairbanks, Alaska, is shown after the Alaska Supreme Court heard her arguments in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, on why the Alaska Division of Elections wrongly counted two ballots and excluded two others in a state House race she lost by one vote. She is challenging the results of a recount that determined Republican Bart LeBon won the open Fairbanks seat. Mark Thiessen AP Photo