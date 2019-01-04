Baby sitter accused of killing boy and giving body to mother

This undated booking photo released by Marathon County Sheriff's Office shows Marissa Tietsort of Wausau, Wis. The Wisconsin baby sitter accused of killing a 2-month-old boy has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide. A criminal complaint filed Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, says Tietsort caused the infant's death in October, then put him in a snowsuit and car seat and let his mother drive him away without telling her the child was dead. Authorities found the mother trying to revive the boy, but he had died hours earlier of blunt force head injuries. (Marathon County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP