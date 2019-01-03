El Chapo jury hears testimony from cartel cohort

This undated photo provided by the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York shows Vicente Zambada. On Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, Zambada became the latest in a parade of cooperators to testify as government witnesses in the conspiracy case against Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman at federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Like the others, he described the rampant violence and greed that accompanied Guzman's rise to power atop the Sinaloa cartel. (United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York via AP) AP