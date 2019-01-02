LA police make arrest in burglaries of Hollywood Hills homes

FILE - This Jan. 20, 2018 file photo shows entertainer Usher Raymond posing for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Los Angeles police have arrested Benjamin Eitan Ackerman, 32, who they say burglarized the Hollywood Hills homes of celebrities, after casing them while pretending to be a potential buyer or real estate agent during open houses. Detective Jared Timmons said Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, that investigators have seized more than 2,000 items worth several million dollars allegedly taken in burglaries in 2017 and 2018. AP, File Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision