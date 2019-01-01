The Latest: State governors sworn in across Brazil

People hold a banner with a photo of Brazil's former army captain Jair Bolsonaro before the swearing-in ceremony, in front of the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brail, Tuesday Jan. 1, 2019. Once an outsider mocked by fellow lawmakers for his far-right positions, constant use of expletives and even casual dressing, Bolsonaro is taking office as Brazil's president Tuesday. Silvia Izquierdo AP Photo