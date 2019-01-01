Counterterror police handling Manchester stabbing; 3 hurt

British counterterrorism police are questioning a man accused of stabbing three people at a Manchester railway station on New Year's Eve.
Police said Tuesday two people were taken to a hospital for treatment with knife injuries and a British Transport Police officer was stabbed in the shoulder and briefly hospitalized. He has since been released.
The incident happened very close to Manchester Arena, where a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a concert in 2017.
A witness has said the man with the knife shouted "Allah" during the incident but officials have not confirmed that.
Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said the incident is "not ongoing" and there is "currently no intelligence to suggest that there is any wider threat."
