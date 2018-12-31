Ricky Martin and husband welcome baby girl

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, file photo, Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin arrive at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Martin announced the arrival of his daughter with an Instagram post showing off the infant’s tiny hands. Martin says he and his artist husband Jwan Yosef have named the girl Lucia. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision