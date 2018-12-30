Election official says Bangladesh’s ruling alliance won vote

An election official says Bangladesh's ruling alliance led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has won Sunday's election with 288 seats giving it enough to form the government.
Election Commission Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed finished delivering the results of the voting early Monday.
Ahmed said the ruling Awami League-led alliance won 288 seats while Jatiya Party led by former president H.M.Ershad had 20 seats. An opposition alliance led by prominent lawyer Kamal Hossain had only 7 and others got 3 out of 300 seats. Election to one seat was not held Sunday and results for another seat were halted by the commission.
The results mean Hasina will form the government for the third consecutive time.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The opposition has rejected the result, with Hossain calling the election farcical.
Comments