Arizona man finds magic moments in TV show on uncle Houdini

This October 2018 photo provided by the Science Channel shows George Hardeen, the great-nephew of magician Harry Houdini, at the Magic's Theater & Museum in Austin, Texas. At 66, Hardeen is delving into the history of his great-uncle in a journey that is the heart of a new series, "Houdini's Last Secrets," set to begin airing Jan. 6, 2019, on the Science Channel. (Science Channel via AP)