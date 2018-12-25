New Jersey businessman, son aboard plane missing off Florida

A New Jersey businessman and his 18-year-old son have been identified as the pair aboard a small private plane that disappeared off Florida's Atlantic coast.
Fifty-one-year-old Peter Renzulli and his son Daniel were flying home to Bridgewater, New Jersey, from a Disney vacation when their single engine Piper PA-46 Malibu vanished Thursday.
Authorities said a distress call came from the plane as it rapidly lost altitude near Ponte Vedra Beach. The Coast Guard suspended a search for the aircraft late Saturday.
Renzulli family attorney Justin Marchetta told The Florida Times-Union that both Renzulli and his son were accomplished pilots. It is not known whether the teenager or his father was piloting the plane when it disappeared.
Renzulli was a certified public accountant, Rutgers University professor, and a financial news commentator.
