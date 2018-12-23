The Latest: Death toll from Indonesia tsunami now 281

A resident inspects his house damaged by a tsunami, in Sumur village, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. The tsunami apparently caused by the eruption of an island volcano killed a number of people around Indonesia's Sunda Strait, sending a wall of water crashing some 65 feet (20 meters) inland and sweeping away hundreds of houses including hotels, the government and witnesses said. Tatan Syuflana AP Photo