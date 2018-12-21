In the land of Jaws, a real-life shark debate

FILE - in this Aug. 16, 2018 file photo, Steve McFadden, of Plattsburgh, N.Y., gazes at Long Nook Beach in Truro, Mass. Authorities closed the beach to swimmers after a man was attacked there by a shark the previous day. Cape Cod is trying to determine ways to respond to the Truro attack, and to a Sept. 15 shark attack in nearby Wellfleet where a 26-year-old man was badly injured and later died at a hospital. It was the state's first shark attack fatality in more than 80 years. William J. Kole, File AP Photo