Los Angeles-area freeway named for Barack Obama

Signs have gone up naming a section of a Los Angeles-area freeway as the President Barack H. Obama Highway, seen from Pasadena, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. The signs posted Thursday on State Route 134 apply to a stretch running from State Route 2 in Glendale, Calif., through the Eagle Rock section of Los Angeles to Interstate 210 in Pasadena. The former president attended Occidental College in Eagle Rock from 1979 to 1981 and lived in Pasadena. John Antczak AP Photo