Illinois AG finds 500 more Catholic clergy accused of abuse

FILE - In a Monday, April 23, 2018 file photo, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan outlines a federal lawsuit her office filed against Champaign, Ill.-based Suburban Express Inc., and owner Dennis Toeppen accusing it of discriminating and harassing customers and their families, during a news conference in Chicago. Madigan on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 issued a blistering report about clergy sexual abuse, saying that Catholic dioceses in Illinois received allegations of child sexual abuse by 500 more clergy than previously publicly identified.

FILE - In a Monday, April 23, 2018 file photo, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan outlines a federal lawsuit her office filed against Champaign, Ill.-based Suburban Express Inc., and owner Dennis Toeppen accusing it of discriminating and harassing customers and their families, during a news conference in Chicago. Madigan on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 issued a blistering report about clergy sexual abuse, saying that Catholic dioceses in Illinois received allegations of child sexual abuse by 500 more clergy than previously publicly identified. Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File FILE - In a Monday, April 23, 2018 file photo, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan outlines a federal lawsuit her office filed against Champaign, Ill.-based Suburban Express Inc., and owner Dennis Toeppen accusing it of discriminating and harassing customers and their families, during a news conference in Chicago. Madigan on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 issued a blistering report about clergy sexual abuse, saying that Catholic dioceses in Illinois received allegations of child sexual abuse by 500 more clergy than previously publicly identified. Ashlee Rezin