UK opposition leader denies calling PM May ‘stupid woman’

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says something under his breath after the British Prime Minister Theresa May likened Labour's attempt to table a no confidence motion in her to a pantomime, during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday Dec. 19, 2018. With 100 days until Britain leaves the European Union, the government was publishing long-awaited plans Wednesday for a post-Brexit immigration system that will end free movement of EU citizens to the U.K. PA via AP House of Commons