US NKorea envoy to visit SKorea amid uncertainty over talks

A protester, left, wearing a mask of U.S. President Donald Trump kicks his fellow protester wearing a mask of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a rally to denounce policies of South Korean President Moon Jae-in on North Korea in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Kim's return visit to Seoul appears unlikely to take place this month, a senior South Korean official said last week. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo